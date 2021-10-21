Poetry Thursdays
Published on October 21, 2021
Leave a comment

Comedic Relief

by at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Paul L. Foster School of Medicine

A courteous knock on the door

Followed by a confident entry

Quickly halted by an urgent cry

I’m naked!

Immediate retreat ensues

Then a collective pause

As we ponder the cry

I’m naked!

A thoroughly unexpected event

On an otherwise calm morning

In the sports medicine clinic

I’m naked!

From a patient with thumb pain

We were blessed by this 

Altogether shocking announcement

I’m naked!

Thank goodness for this comedic relief

In the midst of this never-ending pandemic

A break from the onslaught of grief

I’m naked!

We re-enter and laugh alongside

Our patient with thumb pain 

Who is, thankfully, not naked

 

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.

Melissa Huddleston Melissa Huddleston (1 Posts)

Contributing Writer

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Paul L. Foster School of Medicine

Melissa Huddleston is a third-year medical student at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Paul L. Foster School of Medicine in El Paso, Texas class of 2023. In 2016, she graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Science in informatics and a secondary major in classics. In 2018, she graduated from Baylor University with a Master of Public Health in community health education. She enjoys hiking, reading, volunteering, and playing board games. After graduating from medical school, Melissa would like to pursue a career in family medicine and psychiatry.