A courteous knock on the door
Followed by a confident entry
Quickly halted by an urgent cry
I’m naked!
Immediate retreat ensues
Then a collective pause
As we ponder the cry
I’m naked!
A thoroughly unexpected event
On an otherwise calm morning
In the sports medicine clinic
I’m naked!
From a patient with thumb pain
We were blessed by this
Altogether shocking announcement
I’m naked!
Thank goodness for this comedic relief
In the midst of this never-ending pandemic
A break from the onslaught of grief
I’m naked!
We re-enter and laugh alongside
Our patient with thumb pain
Who is, thankfully, not naked
