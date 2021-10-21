A courteous knock on the door

Followed by a confident entry

Quickly halted by an urgent cry

I’m naked!

Immediate retreat ensues

Then a collective pause

As we ponder the cry

I’m naked!

A thoroughly unexpected event

On an otherwise calm morning

In the sports medicine clinic

I’m naked!

From a patient with thumb pain

We were blessed by this

Altogether shocking announcement

I’m naked!

Thank goodness for this comedic relief

In the midst of this never-ending pandemic

A break from the onslaught of grief

I’m naked!

We re-enter and laugh alongside

Our patient with thumb pain

Who is, thankfully, not naked

