I see You
Holding up the sign
standing in line
or in a crowd
loud and proud.
I hear You
Chanting a rhyme
in beat with the time
explaining why
your voice is raised high.
I feel for You
I could never know the same
but I’ve read every name
There’s been change over the years
but not enough to ease your fears.
I’m with You
In the clinic and the store
in the news advocating for
your right to be heard
in both written and spoken word
I respect You
I acknowledge your past
and hope we find change that lasts
This is just the start
of innumerable change of hearts.
I’m here for You
If you want to scream and yell
on those days that feel like hell
or if you want to rejoice
in celebration of your voice.
I support You
With every turn
I vow to continue to learn
about your point of view
and what more I can do.
I’m for You.
