Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on November 4, 2021
You

by at Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University

I see You

Holding up the sign

standing in line

or in a crowd

loud and proud.

 

I hear You

Chanting a rhyme

in beat with the time

explaining why

your voice is raised high.

 

I feel for You

I could never know the same

but I’ve read every name

There’s been change over the years

but not enough to ease your fears.

 

I’m with You

In the clinic and the store

in the news advocating for

your right to be heard

in both written and spoken word

 

I respect You

I acknowledge your past

and hope we find change that lasts

This is just the start

of innumerable change of hearts.

 

I’m here for You

If you want to scream and yell

on those days that feel like hell

or if you want to rejoice

in celebration of your voice.

 

I support You

With every turn

I vow to continue to learn

about your point of view

and what more I can do.

 

I’m for You.

 

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.

Holly Pittard (6 Posts)

Medical Student Editor and Contributing Writer

East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine

Holly Ingram is a fourth-year medical student at the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, North Carolina. In 2016, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology with minors in chemistry and anthropology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In her free time, Holly enjoys playing soccer and visiting waterfalls. After medical school, Holly would like to pursue a career in pediatrics.