I see You

Holding up the sign

standing in line

or in a crowd

loud and proud.

I hear You

Chanting a rhyme

in beat with the time

explaining why

your voice is raised high.

I feel for You

I could never know the same

but I’ve read every name

There’s been change over the years

but not enough to ease your fears.

I’m with You

In the clinic and the store

in the news advocating for

your right to be heard

in both written and spoken word

I respect You

I acknowledge your past

and hope we find change that lasts

This is just the start

of innumerable change of hearts.

I’m here for You

If you want to scream and yell

on those days that feel like hell

or if you want to rejoice

in celebration of your voice.

I support You

With every turn

I vow to continue to learn

about your point of view

and what more I can do.

I’m for You.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.