What Science Can Kiss

Those voluble cells which

lay softly atop the glass slide

compose the truth, compose the

cabalistic dialect of you and I

as the sequined stars compose

the entropic evening sky.

Stained pretty in pink and blue,

This malignancy is as pregnant

as a pause with secrets: Tangling

tau within gossamer threads of memory, breeding

butterfly gliomas within brain parenchyma, stirring

fresh, hopeful roots

with rosetting rain.

There is something cautious, yet bold

about living in a vessel as intensely fragile

as the hands of mist:

A brave thing, isn’t it?

To dare to love

What science has kissed?

