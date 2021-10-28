What Science Can Kiss

Those voluble cells which
lay softly atop the glass slide
compose the truth, compose the
cabalistic dialect of you and I
as the sequined stars compose
the entropic evening sky.
Stained pretty in pink and blue,
This malignancy is as pregnant
as a pause with secrets: Tangling
tau within gossamer threads of memory, breeding
butterfly gliomas within brain parenchyma, stirring
fresh, hopeful roots
with rosetting rain.
There is something cautious, yet bold
about living in a vessel as intensely fragile
as the hands of mist:
A brave thing, isn’t it?
To dare to love
What science has kissed?
