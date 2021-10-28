Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on October 28, 2021
What Science Can Kiss

by at Emory University School of Medicine

Those voluble cells which 

lay softly atop the glass slide

compose the truth, compose the

cabalistic dialect of you and I

as the sequined stars compose 

the entropic evening sky.

 

Stained pretty in pink and blue,

This malignancy is as pregnant

as a pause with secrets: Tangling

tau within gossamer threads of memory, breeding

butterfly gliomas within brain parenchyma, stirring

fresh, hopeful roots 

with rosetting rain.

 

There is something cautious, yet bold

about living in a vessel as intensely fragile 

as the hands of mist:

 

A brave thing, isn’t it? 

To dare to love

What science has kissed?

 

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.

Emory University School of Medicine

John is a third-year medical student at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA class of 2022.