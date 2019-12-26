Who am I to say that I am an artist?

Itʼs the wanting

the need to express and

the feeling of restlessness when

lying face down in the pillow

temporal artery pounding

intracranial pressure likely rising

with the word

salad

buildup

in the cranium

An inability to say the most basic of phrases

Iʼm sorry

Iʼm upset

I miss you

Iʼm in love with you

you hurt me

because you think surely there must be a better, more interesting

more meaningful way to convey

But isnʼt it just so American

to be always in search for

a more perfect union

of words.

