A seedling, a baby –

the most vulnerable state.

Roots, placenta ground into mother –

wholly dependent on a magnificent caretaker.

Xylem and phloem, artery and vein –

the lifelines.

Trunk and stem, bone and muscle –

the foundation.

Bundle sheath cell, neuronal cell body –

the input and output between environment and being.

Photosynthesis in chloroplasts, vitamin D catalysts in melanocytes –

the dependency on sunlight.

Shaking of leaves and oscillation of branches, shifting of locks of hair and undulation of limbs –

the rhythmic response to outside forces.

Grandness of presence, maintenance of symbiotic relationships –

each creating its own microecosystem.

Pollination and fertilization, maturation and conception –

striving for regeneration.

Wilting of leaves, failing of organs –

each facing mortality, quickly approaching.

Decompensation and decomposition, degeneration and degradation –

we are one,

until life begins again.

