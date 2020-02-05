The burning taste
of acid in the throat
is a warning.
The reminder that
you are a volcano
under the rockslide
of your chest.
The stomach
cannot always tell
when to stop chewing,
where the food stops
and the body begins
between self and other.
We get hurt this way,
in the churning.
To see ourselves
where we are not,
like a trick mirror.
A magician sawing
through open belly,
back-and-forth illusion
to draw away the eyes
and misplace them
from the truth.
The stomach does not know
when it is eroding,
consuming itself alive.
