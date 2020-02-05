The burning taste

of acid in the throat

is a warning.

The reminder that

you are a volcano

under the rockslide

of your chest.

The stomach

cannot always tell

when to stop chewing,

where the food stops

and the body begins

between self and other.

We get hurt this way,

in the churning.

To see ourselves

where we are not,

like a trick mirror.

A magician sawing

through open belly,

back-and-forth illusion

to draw away the eyes

and misplace them

from the truth.

The stomach does not know

when it is eroding,

consuming itself alive.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.