Red blood flows, red lights flash

down the streets of Sarajevo.

I wonder why the medic plays this game —

dodging lead and ducking steel?

As people run and people hide,

the medic will soothe and save.

He’ll bandage some and comfort all,

thinking not of his own grave.

Red blood flows, red lights flash

down the streets of Sarajevo.

I wonder how he finds the strength:

cheating death and fighting fate?

The van pulls up, the doors swing wide:

the victim on a litter.

The sniper pauses in his search;

he knows that he can hit her.

Red blood flows, red lights flash,

down the streets of Sarajevo.

I wonder if he’ll take the shot,

killing love and ending strife?

The woman hears the shot ring out,

hears it echo off the river.

The medic falls across her path,

transferring the life he’d give her.

Red blood flows, red lights flash,

down the streets of Sarajevo.