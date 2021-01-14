An Ode to Paul Hoover

Secret
The caterpillar munching on hair
beneath your scrub cap
Rebellion
A hearse with a “Soccer Mom” sticker
On the back window
Ululation
Listening to your heartbeat through a tin can
Heretic
Eating pudding with the cafeteria’s
last plastic knife
Denizen
A “good evening” to the rising sun
Effortless
Sinus bradycardia
Lady
Two tightly tied hospital gowns
and covered feet
Glacier
I hear your IV pole squeak from down the hall
Cinnamon
A Peaceful death
Zenith
A last pack of cigarettes
washed down with Blue Moon
Heirloom
Your scrawling signature on a consent form
Incense
The tools that touched you in an autoclave
then pouring bleach on the bloody linens
Peace
Thinking of your smile
without documenting its droop
Description:
This poem is inspired by the work and style of Paul Hoover, an American poet who is currently a professor at San Francisco State University. He is well known for his anthology “Hairpin Turns,” where he would pair words with unexpected metaphors. Each stanza is independent of the others and yet somehow they tell a story when put together.
Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.