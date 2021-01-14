An Ode to Paul Hoover

Secret

The caterpillar munching on hair

beneath your scrub cap

Rebellion

A hearse with a “Soccer Mom” sticker

On the back window

Ululation

Listening to your heartbeat through a tin can

Heretic

Eating pudding with the cafeteria’s

last plastic knife

Denizen

A “good evening” to the rising sun

Effortless

Sinus bradycardia

Lady

Two tightly tied hospital gowns

and covered feet

Glacier

I hear your IV pole squeak from down the hall

Cinnamon

A Peaceful death

Zenith

A last pack of cigarettes

washed down with Blue Moon

Heirloom

Your scrawling signature on a consent form

Incense

The tools that touched you in an autoclave

then pouring bleach on the bloody linens

Peace

Thinking of your smile

without documenting its droop

Description:

This poem is inspired by the work and style of Paul Hoover, an American poet who is currently a professor at San Francisco State University. He is well known for his anthology “Hairpin Turns,” where he would pair words with unexpected metaphors. Each stanza is independent of the others and yet somehow they tell a story when put together.

