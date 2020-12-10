Attack of the Meconium

5:00 am, the first day on the night shift,

six deliveries completed and only one hour remains.

A call from the nurse says the patient in 14 is five centimeters dilated,

and so we enter the room to rupture her membranes.

She declined an epidural and is nervous about the painful delivery,

as I grab the hook and slip on the gloves.

One swipe — and the bed is covered in meconium,

and the resident sighs — not something she loves.

Baby had a bowel movement and now the vagina’s stained,

there’s a small but significant risk for dangerous fetal aspiration!

The protocol dictates that, just in case,

extra newborn care is required to ensure healthy lung inflation.

Patient eventually reaches ten centimeters after pushing for an hour,

fetal station finally achieves the appropriate plus-two.

Over the pager system the nurse calmly calls out,

“newborn to room 14 please, meconium-stained tissue.”

A newborn nurse enters in, briskly followed by a respiratory therapist,

quickly another nurse pops their head in, then another, then another.

A pediatrics resident dashes in, then his senior resident, then an attending,

‘till there are eight people by the incubator concerned for both baby and mother.

The patient’s eyes dart over to the commotion looking terrified,

thinking what must be wrong with my son?

She sees a whole collection of pediatric providers,

working feverishly to prepare for the baby once we are done.

The surprise in her eyes is noticeable all the way across the room,

concern leads to fear leads to panic leads to not pushing out the baby.

“There’s nothing to fear mom,” we assure, “your baby is doing fine,

it’s just protocol for the whole team to take care of whatever may be.”

Her fear slowly fades, her eyes quickly calm down,

as understanding quickly shifts into laboring pain she had forgotten she had.

Her baby pops out easily, finger and toes all blue,

but suction allows the baby to scream, breathe and move, the ideal triad.

The entire newborn team smiles in relief,

they are all glad and disperse without a peep.

A majority of the pediatric team disperses,

as the baby is given a hat and gown and falls asleep.

Mother’s panic that day was palpable,

the scary surprise left her physically paralyzed.

I cannot imagine what would have happened,

had the potential emergency been realized.

