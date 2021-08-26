“Behind”: A Poetic Reflection of the Beginnings of M1

The clock behind me ticks
As the seconds line up with the cicadas’ hiss,
I hear the children outside, and the cracks of sticks
My high school self speaks: “You should be at bliss!”
My classmates say, “Research secured!”
My loved ones far and near, those which I miss
Assignments procured
Like an avalanche, smothering the land
Of knowledge that has matured
The buzz of my phone, perhaps a lending hand?
No, just a friend who says “only fifty more cards to go”
An arrogant boast, seemingly planned
I try to hunker down, but I know I’m slow
There must be another way, I think
Looking ahead at the weeks below
Now the leak begins, it starts with my sink
A merciless reminder—the clocks, the sticks, the phone, the water
And now, synchronous with it all, my blink
Back in undergrad I think, at my alma mater
These feelings existed, although at a different level
In med school how is everyone so ahead, must they all be plotters?
48 more hours, till I can revel
Before it starts again
The whispers of the devil
Telling me, “so when?”
Will I have my life together
The stress compounding, just wait…but then
I get a call from my mother, my tether
She tells me she’s proud
The words falling, like a feather
I think about my patients, my mind now in the clouds
And the good I’ll do
I think to myself: now speaking out loud
I am enough, as I start to review
I will go at my own pace
Persevere, push through
Because this is a journey, no, not a race
And it’s up to me
To finish strong, with grace.
