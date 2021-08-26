Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on August 26, 2021
“Behind”: A Poetic Reflection of the Beginnings of M1

by at Medical College of Georgia

The clock behind me ticks

As the seconds line up with the cicadas’ hiss,

I hear the children outside, and the cracks of sticks

 

My high school self speaks: “You should be at bliss!”

My classmates say, “Research secured!”

My loved ones far and near, those which I miss

 

Assignments procured

Like an avalanche, smothering the land

Of knowledge that has matured

 

The buzz of my phone, perhaps a lending hand?

No, just a friend who says “only fifty more cards to go”

An arrogant boast, seemingly planned

 

I try to hunker down, but I know I’m slow

There must be another way, I think

Looking ahead at the weeks below

 

Now the leak begins, it starts with my sink

A merciless reminder—the clocks, the sticks, the phone, the water

And now, synchronous with it all, my blink

 

Back in undergrad I think, at my alma mater

These feelings existed, although at a different level

In med school how is everyone so ahead, must they all be plotters?

 

48 more hours, till I can revel

Before it starts again

The whispers of the devil

 

Telling me, “so when?”

Will I have my life together

The stress compounding, just wait…but then

 

I get a call from my mother, my tether

She tells me she’s proud

The words falling, like a feather

 

I think about my patients, my mind now in the clouds

And the good I’ll do

I think to myself: now speaking out loud

 

I am enough, as I start to review

I will go at my own pace

Persevere, push through

 

Because this is a journey, no, not a race

And it’s up to me

To finish strong, with grace.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.

Shadman Ibnamasud Shadman Ibnamasud (1 Posts)

Contributing Writer

Medical College of Georgia

Shadman is a second year at the Medical College of Georgia in Athens, GA, class of 2024. In 2019, he graduated from The Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and a Minor in Biology. He enjoys trying new restaurants, gaming, and watching sports in his free time. After graduating medical school, he's thinking about pursuing Orthopedic Surgery, Internal Medicine, or Psychiatry (undecided).