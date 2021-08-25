Letter From Your 2021-2022 Editors-in-Chief

Dear in-Training family,

Welcome! As the 2021 academic year begins for medical students across the country, it brings with it the age-old challenges of studying medicine. Perhaps now more than ever, being a medical student can seem like an isolating and stressful experience. At the same time, we’ve seen the medical community come together — to advocate for public engagement with science, challenge the status quo of medical education and welcome a framework of public health and activism into medicine. As in-Training editors during the height of the pandemic, we realized the role of our publication in keeping a pulse on what the medical student community experiences. As you continue your journey through medical school, we hope that in-Training provides you with a community for discussion, reflection and support when you need it most.

In striving to create a dynamic community, we aim to reflect a myriad of voices and experiences from medical students across the world. We look forward to reading your submissions, from news articles to creative writing. We encourage our readers to start a dialogue with our authors, by commenting, sharing or even writing their own response pieces. Listen to our podcast on leadership in the clinical sphere, check out our social media and keep an eye out for our upcoming initiatives, including editor recruitment!

in-Training exists thanks to a large team of dedicated editors who have a passion for the written word. We would like to introduce our 2021-2022 executive board here:

Writers-in-Training Program Director:

Thomas Amburn

Thomas is a fourth-year medical student at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in Lexington, Kentucky class of 2022. Currently, he is applying to general surgery residency. Thomas is also a Fulbright scholar and lived in Thailand during 2015-16 for over a year, which encouraged his goals of implementing global and environmental health efforts into his future career. Outside of medicine, Thomas enjoys caring for his plants, planning his next travel, playing the cello, and, of course, writing.

Social Media Managers:

Julie Yi

Julie is a fourth-year medical student at Eastern Virginia Medical School who will be applying to dermatology residency in the fall. She enjoys photography, hiking, and exploring local beaches in her free time. She is interested in using telehealth and social media to address healthcare disparities.

Bhargavi Dhanireddy

Bhargavi is a fourth-year medical student at University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, IL class of 2022. In 2018, she graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. She enjoys cycling, traveling, and cooking in her free time. After graduating medical school, Bhargavi would like to pursue a career in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Managing Editors:

Alex Carter

Alex is a fourth-year medical student at The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, Ohio class of 2022. In 2016, he graduated from The University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science in biology. He enjoys playing tennis, gossiping about the NBA, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, singing a capella, and getting scratched by his two cats, Arya and Sansa. After graduation, Alex intends to pursue a residency in Internal Medicine.

Ruchica Chadnani

Ruchica is a second-year medical student at the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Smith, Arkansas. In 2019, she graduated from the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor with a Bachelor of Science in Biopsychology, Cognition, and Neuroscience and a minor in Asian Languages and Culture. In her spare time, she likes watching cartoons and anime, writing, eating sweet and spicy food, and traveling (esp. solo traveling). Ruchica hopes to pursue a career in Psychiatry or Neurology with emphasis put on helping victims of trauma.

Editors-in-Chief:

Zofia Hetman

Zofia is a third-year medical student at The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. In 2018, she graduated from The University of Louisville with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and Bachelor of Arts in French. She enjoys reading, wandering through art museums, and hiking.

Alina Siddiqui

Alina is a fourth-year medical student at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. In 2018, she graduated from Barnard College with a Bachelor of Arts in neuroscience. She enjoys poetry and drinking chai in her free time.

As always, our inbox is open to your ideas and questions. Feel free to reach out to us anytime at intrainingexec@gmail.com.

Sincerely,

Alina Siddiqui and Zofia Hetman

