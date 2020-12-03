Calm,

quiet,

begin.

Inducing labor,

first baby,

foley placed.

We discuss expectations,

epidural is wanted,

will place later.

Excited for baby boy,

anatomy scan was normal,

should be simple delivery.

Foley balloon finally falls out,

we easily rupture amniotic membranes,

anesthesia called for the epidural.

She’s comfortable watching the HGTV channel,

so we leave to check others,

she’s set until dilated to completion.

We’re called in to discuss birth plan,

the music she wants and the candles,

“lavender helps to soothe my worried mind.”

The clock strikes midnight and just like that,

she’s been laboring for 10 hours as expected,

time flies when you can’t feel contraction pain.

Around 2:00 am the monitor shows a quick dip,

baby’s heart rate took a few short dives downward,

we roll mom sideways and baby recovers just fine.

Mom finally reaches 10 centimeters and now time to push,

it’s her first baby so this could take a while,

I slip on gloves and we begin to practice pushing.

Baby’s head slowly crowns and soon her child pops out,

we hold our breath but quickly sigh as baby cries,

the placenta slips on out with no lacerations to fix.

We clean up and deglove,

baby gets beanie and blanket,

placed on mom to sleep.

Calm,

quiet,

complete.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.