Empty Hands

Tonight, there are families who will go to bed

Without having eaten dinner. They will slip

Through sheets of faded blue, stained with

Salt from the tears of hungry children. They

Ache for food and search for drink that will

Satisfy their tiny bellies. How many times

Must a mother close the bathroom door to hide

Pools of gray collecting beneath her eyes,

Who gives up her meal just so her son can eat?

The pain of hunger rips the darkness.

The sound disturbs the silence.

When the sun pierces the blinds,

It will still be there.

Author’s Note: I wrote this piece to raise awareness of the hunger crisis that is occurring throughout the pandemic. I’m grieving over families and particularly children without food. Please consider donating to a hunger relief organization such as No Kid Hungry. As medical students, I know we’re strapped for money, but even just a few dollars can go a long way. Thank you!

