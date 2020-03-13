9.12.19 // first death

After hours of struggle, noise,

knife and clamp and lung flapping wetly

like a broken bird wing in an open chest,

there is this part, the dismantling:

pull the drapes, strip the scene bare, reveal

under all the pulsing visceral flash

his face, gaze cast heavenward, mouth leaking bile,

hands curled in papal benediction

with thin rinds of blood beneath each fingernail —

dark crescents, moons photographed in negative.

You reach down to close the glassy eyes,

as much for your benefit as for his.

When he was born someone must have wiped the blood

off of him and now, here you are,

cosmically underqualified,

closing the circle under fluorescent lights

with a wet lap and a green towel.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.