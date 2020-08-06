like breath in our lungs
we do not notice it
until it is gone
pressing stethoscope to chest
trying to hear everything
all the words left unsaid
there are days when shoulders ache
from the weight of
restrictions, obstructions
escalating until it feels like
lungs collapsing
dead space, wasted time
when I look back on my life
will I see that I’ve spent it
on things that will disintegrate
dissolve and dissipate
but like surfactant, you keep me
breathing, keep me going
the help I need in persevering
reminding me to give thanks each day
for the breath in my lungs
the oxygen in my airways
let me take a moment
to be here in the present
breathe in,
breathe out,
and start again
Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.