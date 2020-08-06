like breath in our lungs

we do not notice it

until it is gone

pressing stethoscope to chest

trying to hear everything

all the words left unsaid

there are days when shoulders ache

from the weight of

restrictions, obstructions

escalating until it feels like

lungs collapsing

dead space, wasted time

when I look back on my life

will I see that I’ve spent it

on things that will disintegrate

dissolve and dissipate

but like surfactant, you keep me

breathing, keep me going

the help I need in persevering

reminding me to give thanks each day

for the breath in my lungs

the oxygen in my airways

let me take a moment

to be here in the present

breathe in,

breathe out,

and start again

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.