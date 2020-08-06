Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on August 6, 2020
hope

by at Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University

like breath in our lungs

we do not notice it

until it is gone

 

pressing stethoscope to chest

trying to hear everything

all the words left unsaid

 

there are days when shoulders ache

from the weight of

restrictions, obstructions

escalating until it feels like

lungs collapsing

 

dead space, wasted time

when I look back on my life 

will I see that I’ve spent it

on things that will disintegrate

dissolve and dissipate

 

but like surfactant, you keep me

breathing, keep me going

the help I need in persevering

reminding me to give thanks each day

for the breath in my lungs

the oxygen in my airways

 

let me take a moment

to be here in the present

breathe in,

breathe out,

and start again

 

Anna Delamerced

Contributing Writer

Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University

She graduated from Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts in public health. She enjoys writing poetry and is passionate about advocating for kids as a future pediatrician.