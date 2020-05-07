In My Place

Congratulations, you finally made it!

You pushed past when you wanted to quit.

White coat in hand, smile on your face,

I’m sorry to tell you that medicine will put you in your place.

Nothing could have prepared you for what is going to come.

Dress up, talk to some patients… sure, it’s all in good fun.

Just you wait and see, soon the real work will kick in.

To be a doctor is what you wanted; you need to see it through thick and thin.

22 lives gunned down ruthlessly by hate: mourning the dead, Sun City defaced.

Come on, you need to get in there and learn — can’t let a crisis go to waste.

People shattered, destroyed…look at the physician, the patient, the family.

Don’t worry, we’ll talk about some wellness to restore all of your sanity.

A novel strain virus sweeping the entire globe with no plans of stopping.

Medical supplies, health care providers, and signs of hope seem to be dropping.

But you’re essential, a vital part of the healthcare team, you need to graduate on time.

We don’t know what’s going to happen to you but get in there, it’ll all be fine!

The push and pull you feel of needing to do more but not knowing how to.

Seeing how little you actually know despite everything you’ve been through,

Fearing that you didn’t realize what you’ve gotten yourself into.

Medicine will make you realize your place.

It gives you a reason to look forward and brace

Whatever may come because nothing can replace

Becoming someone who will be there

For those who need you most when they’re in despair.

These may not be your battles to combat right now,

But soon your day will come and you’ll know exactly how.

I wish I could have told you, the day you put on that coat,

Some days it’s going to be really hard to stay afloat.

But I can tell you this: despite what’s going on and what you’ll see,

The worst of it all is worth learning how to be the doctor you’re meant to be.

