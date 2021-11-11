OBGYN Introductions

I heard about the blood

that you described as a flood,

and the terrible stomach pain

that gets worse when you strain.

your bowel movements aren’t flowing

since your stomach is growing.

I know what foods you’re allergic to,

the kegel exercises that you do.

What meds you take,

and that you have a new ache.

I know if you ate too much sugar,

and even when you have a booger.

I know how many babies you’ve had,

and about the sperm of the dad.

Now try not to stress

though it might seem like excess

that I can detail your life

without much strife.

But I’d like to know more,

like do you ever snore?

Or get short of breath?

Confuse panic with death?

Do you feel your heart race,

like it’s pittering in place?

Do you have pain when you pee?

Or aches in your knees?

When did you last have sex?

Are you allergic to latex?

Now I know we just met,

but please do not fret.

Since I don’t want to be rude,

I’ll introduce myself before you’re nude.

All you need to know about me,

is that my name is Holly,

a humble medical student, at your service.

Now, can I please check your cervix?

