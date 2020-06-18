We’re now all online
but you’re still in person.
As things progress
they just seem to worsen.
In the midst of everything
remember ‘this too shall pass.’
I know it seems slow,
a never ending hourglass.
Your job takes courage,
and your smiles show strength.
To protect and heal others
you’ve gone to great lengths.
Your patients are tested,
with little time to rest,
while honoring your oath
to always do your best.
It might feel like
an out of control zoo,
but with pressure, there’s diamonds,
and you’re shining through.
The brightest stars
are seen in the darkest night.
But you are the sun,
fighting for daylight.
Adapting to change
you’ll dance in the rain,
find peace in the storm,
and heal from the pain.
There’s lights of hope
illuminating the way.
Reliance and resilience
show you’re here to stay.
Comradery and heart
continue to shine through,
confirming that love
is what you best do.
Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.