We’re now all online

but you’re still in person.

As things progress

they just seem to worsen.

In the midst of everything

remember ‘this too shall pass.’

I know it seems slow,

a never ending hourglass.

Your job takes courage,

and your smiles show strength.

To protect and heal others

you’ve gone to great lengths.

Your patients are tested,

with little time to rest,

while honoring your oath

to always do your best.

It might feel like

an out of control zoo,

but with pressure, there’s diamonds,

and you’re shining through.

The brightest stars

are seen in the darkest night.

But you are the sun,

fighting for daylight.

Adapting to change

you’ll dance in the rain,

find peace in the storm,

and heal from the pain.

There’s lights of hope

illuminating the way.

Reliance and resilience

show you’re here to stay.

Comradery and heart

continue to shine through,

confirming that love

is what you best do.

