Featured, Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on December 17, 2020
Leave a comment

‘Twas the Block before Step

by at University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine

‘Twas the block before Step, and all through the school
not a student was stirring — no one was a fool;
Nor were they sleeping — too stressed for that:
“Hey, Bobby!” — “Sorry, man, can’t stay and chat!”
They only wanted one thing on Christmas Day:
for this big ol’ darn test to be out of the way.
But instead they got Anki and FirstAid and socks;
… and maybe some form of bundle branch block.
But they’ve made it this far, and have not far to go;
we hope they look back and see how much they’ve grown:
Each challenge they’ve faced that they’ve overcome;
every battle fought — every struggle won.
Keep working hard, and soon you’ll get through it;
with your hard work and brain, we know you can do it!

Image credit: “Studying” (CC BY-NC 2.0) by akintsy_photo

 

 

Danielle Arceo Danielle Arceo (1 Posts)

Danielle is a second year medical student at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine in Nevada Class of 2022. In 2018, she graduated from Pensacola Christian College with a Bachelor of Science in the natural sciences. She enjoys spending time with her family, singing, journaling, juggling and helping out at church in her free time. After graduating medical school, Danielle would like to pursue a career in Pediatrics.