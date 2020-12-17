‘Twas the block before Step, and all through the school

not a student was stirring — no one was a fool;

Nor were they sleeping — too stressed for that:

“Hey, Bobby!” — “Sorry, man, can’t stay and chat!”

They only wanted one thing on Christmas Day:

for this big ol’ darn test to be out of the way.

But instead they got Anki and FirstAid and socks;

… and maybe some form of bundle branch block.

But they’ve made it this far, and have not far to go;

we hope they look back and see how much they’ve grown:

Each challenge they’ve faced that they’ve overcome;

every battle fought — every struggle won.

Keep working hard, and soon you’ll get through it;

with your hard work and brain, we know you can do it!

Image credit: “Studying” (CC BY-NC 2.0) by akintsy_photo