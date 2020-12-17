‘Twas the block before Step, and all through the school
not a student was stirring — no one was a fool;
Nor were they sleeping — too stressed for that:
“Hey, Bobby!” — “Sorry, man, can’t stay and chat!”
They only wanted one thing on Christmas Day:
for this big ol’ darn test to be out of the way.
But instead they got Anki and FirstAid and socks;
… and maybe some form of bundle branch block.
But they’ve made it this far, and have not far to go;
we hope they look back and see how much they’ve grown:
Each challenge they’ve faced that they’ve overcome;
every battle fought — every struggle won.
Keep working hard, and soon you’ll get through it;
with your hard work and brain, we know you can do it!
Image credit: “Studying” (CC BY-NC 2.0) by akintsy_photo