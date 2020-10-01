For all the things we read in one day —

from CT scans to emails,

toxicology reports and lab results

to journal articles and EKGs —

I’ve learned that this work hinges

on fluency in reading eyes.

Frame and vault all at once,

they require a study of crinkling and widening lines.

Do you know what their eyes will look like,

peering out from beneath heavy quilts of worry,

in trenches as deep and lonely as defeat,

when a grip of fear tears through the mind?

Do you understand how they will squint

with a thundering howl of pain?

Or how they will shut with the rigid clench

of relentless, postured suffering?

Can you spot the blinking light on the bomb?

The tears that teem

and threaten to spill

in preamble to naked pleas for hope?

And do you know what these signs call you to do

when you find them? Will you let your pen

fall to the wayside with your algorithms

in the name of témoignage?

My attending turns to me as the door closes behind us,

we’ve picked a field that requires a lifetime of learning

to care for our patients —

it will serve us to be well-read.

