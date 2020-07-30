Where I Am From

I am from wide-toothed combs

pulled through tangled hair.

I am from rumbling yellow school buses —

the smell of diesel and dew —

stumbling down the front lawn,

eyelids half shut with the lure of more sleep.

I am from smelly library books

read nestled in the bowl chair

as sunlight streams through lace curtains

lighting my quiet adventures.

I am from ribbons on ballet shoes,

chiffon of skirts on baby pink leotards,

the snap of a new pair of thick tights,

the rhythmic thud of pointe shoes on vinyl floors.

I am from trick-or-treating in a jacket over a costume

zipped up insistently by my mother,

shielding me from the cold bite of the night.

From gleeful squeals

jumping between electricity boxes,

ignorant to danger signs,

dotting them with glittery stickers

that remain glued to this day.

I am from the permed grass of a golf course,

the click of drivers meeting dimpled spheres sent

over waving oak trees.

I am from those oak trees, the allergies they kick up

bringing water to my eyes

and an insatiable itch to my nose.

I am from piles of dirt and compost

sprouting greens of chives and string beans,

winter melons and spiky cucumbers,

reminiscent of rice paddies and lake silt out of which

Mom and Dad rose to join cities,

universities with tightly closed doors

that they opened with their labor

to then unlock all of mine.

So when patients, attendings,

people ask me that question —

an innocent “Where are you from?” —

a flame flickers.

Time and restraints of hospital hierarchy

bar my expression,

as if to say, “You are merely different.”

I wish to say back,

“I am from years

of grit and struggle,

dance and joy,

a generation that saw immeasurable social advances,

privilege afforded

only by effort and humility,

built on the backs of those before me

to be where I am today.”

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.