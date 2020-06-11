She came alone,

messy auburn hair with curls flowing.

Tiny and silent

taking up a third of the bed.

They listened to her heart.

Shone a light in her eyes —

black constricted, the blue pools steady.

They spoke soft words.

Examined dark blackberry patches

legs, arms, left ear, right rib cage.

She was calm

She did not cry.

They ordered scans and blood work

(head CT, skeletal survey).

Fast transport upstairs to the PICU.

HPI: Fast fall down stairs at home.

She was quiet

The neurosurgeon,

“We’re taking her now”

NOW

White lenses on a black screen

contained within the skull

grasping skull’s edges to hold on.

Few things made sense

now.

She returned but her curls did not

Her head was the beginning of a mummy costume

She peered at me

She did not speak

We documented the blackberry patches,

we spoke to her softly.

The click

and click of the camera continued

Bruises on the labia.

Tears

from her grandmother.

Long conversations of attempted explanations

of white lenses and dark blackberries.

Sipping a juice box in bed

She did not speak

Funny walking, a minor dragging of the left foot.

Grasping a teddy bear, its fur smooshed against her face.

Two weeks of rehab

the healing of blackberries.

She never once cried,

She held my hand.

Down the hallway

I hear a giggle

a shout of unrecognizable words.

A tiny girl

taking up a third of bed.

A month of rehab

the absence of blackberries.

Short tendrils of auburn.

Her grandmother invites me in

tears of healing,

It was not long before they took them downstairs

Home

in the custody of her grandparents.

She said goodbye

She never once cried.

Image credit: “Blackberry Bushes” (CC BY-NC 2.0) by CaptPiper

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.