Drinking Grapefruit Juice

by Maggie Mass at University of Illinois College of Medicine

I didn’t know

many can’t

sip coral pulpy bitter

juice from narrow glasses.

Didn’t know to

savor cold bites

popping naked

segments from the yellow rind.

A gift without

use: knowing. No

spot on the shelf.

Juice folds

on the tongue

in light gray afternoon.

Raindrops land outside.

