Drinking Grapefruit Juice

I didn’t know
many can’t
sip coral pulpy bitter
juice from narrow glasses.
Didn’t know to
savor cold bites
popping naked
segments from the yellow rind.
A gift without
use: knowing. No
spot on the shelf.
Juice folds
on the tongue
in light gray afternoon.
Raindrops land outside.
Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.
Maggie Mass (1 Posts)
Contributing Writer
University of Illinois College of Medicine
Maggie is a third year medical student at University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago, IL class of 2022. In 2017, she graduated from University of Pittsburgh with Bachelors of Science & Arts in English and biology. She enjoys creative cooking, bike rides, and hammock naps in her free time. After graduating medical school, Maggie would like to pursue a career in Emergency Medicine.