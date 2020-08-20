Circle of Life

A loud cry as we enter the world.

A silent cry as we depart.

Eyes widen to discover unfamiliar territory,

eyes close to enter the unknown.

We flail and fidget in our first moments,

then stiffen and harden as our breath fades away.

We outstretch our arms towards love and attachment,

then attain independence before we forever detach.

We arrive naive to the concept of purpose,

then depart with only a perception, uncertain of our own.

We enter unmarred and pure,

we leave blemished with scars, wears and tears.

As I look into the cadaver before me,

I see the beauty in both the creation and dissolution of life.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.