first code

“We kept him alive to let his family say goodbye,

and sometimes that’s the biggest victory.”

Your resident says this and you nod,

eyes fixed down, noticing how your hands are held

overlapped, palm to back, fingers interlocked

as if something inside of you has internalized

the feel of sternum under dense fat,

the lock of your elbows, slamming the weight

of the body down, keeping time to the song

sung in chorus by the monitors—a funeral dirge,

a death knell, breathing loud and labored

like you could somehow breathe for him, too.

You have never before done anything

to keep anyone alive. You are beginning to realize

that when people say “resuscitative measures”

what they really mean is violence.

