Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on March 12, 2020
first code

by at Duke University School of Medicine

9.13.19 // first code

“We kept him alive to let his family say goodbye,

and sometimes that’s the biggest victory.”

Your resident says this and you nod,

eyes fixed down, noticing how your hands are held

overlapped, palm to back, fingers interlocked

as if something inside of you has internalized

the feel of sternum under dense fat,

the lock of your elbows, slamming the weight

of the body down, keeping time to the song

sung in chorus by the monitors—a funeral dirge,

a death knell, breathing loud and labored

like you could somehow breathe for him, too.

 

You have never before done anything

to keep anyone alive. You are beginning to realize

that when people say “resuscitative measures”

what they really mean is violence. 

 

Lee Schmidt Lee Schmidt (1 Posts)

Contributing Writer

Duke University School of Medicine

Lee is a second year medical student at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, NC, class of 2022. In 2018, she graduated from Vanderbilt University with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and neuroscience with Highest Honors in neuroscience. Outside of the hospital she enjoys running, yoga, singing, and shirking her responsibilities to go to concerts. After graduation, Lee plans to enter general surgery residency, eventually becoming a trauma and critical care surgeon.