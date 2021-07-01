I’m 19, I was caught trespassing.

They said I was acting “unusual.”

No reason really.

hahaha – I’m always in control.

I smoke crack, I smoke weed, I smoke meth,

I drink, I don’t sleep, there’s no bed.

I have a baby,

I do what I can to protect him.

hahaha – I’m in control, it’s all in the mind.

I love my son, but I can’t see him.

My home’s gone, I can’t cover him.

In and out of jail, I can’t reach him.

Why am I here?

I’m not crazy.

I have a baby,

I do what I can to protect him.

hahaha – the voices came back; they’re not always so kind.

Sometimes, there’s words.

Other times, it’s sounds.

Sometimes, it’s an angel.

Other times, I’m scared.

The crystal fades it out.

The dope hypes me up.

I have a baby,

I do what I can to protect him.

hahaha – I’m sorry, what’d you say?

I used to be good at school, I liked it.

My mom’s hours away, my dad’s checked out.

My boyfriend buys my crystal.

He says we’re going to run away;

I think he means it.

One more high, that’ll do it.

I have a baby,

I do what I can

hahaha – I’m in control, it’s all in the mind.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.