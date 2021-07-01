Poetry Thursdays
Published on July 1, 2021
It’s all in the mind.

by at Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine

I’m 19, I was caught trespassing.
They said I was acting “unusual.”
No reason really.

hahaha – I’m always in control.

I smoke crack, I smoke weed, I smoke meth,
I drink, I don’t sleep, there’s no bed.
I have a baby,
I do what I can to protect him.

hahaha – I’m in control, it’s all in the mind.

I love my son, but I can’t see him.
My home’s gone, I can’t cover him.
In and out of jail, I can’t reach him.
Why am I here?
I’m not crazy.
I have a baby,
I do what I can to protect him.

hahaha – the voices came back; they’re not always so kind.

Sometimes, there’s words.
Other times, it’s sounds.
Sometimes, it’s an angel.
Other times, I’m scared.
The crystal fades it out.
The dope hypes me up.
I have a baby,
I do what I can to protect him.

hahaha – I’m sorry, what’d you say?

I used to be good at school, I liked it.
My mom’s hours away, my dad’s checked out.
My boyfriend buys my crystal.
He says we’re going to run away;
I think he means it.
One more high, that’ll do it.
I have a baby,
I do what I can

hahaha – I’m in control, it’s all in the mind.

Samantha M Rodriguez Samantha M Rodriguez (7 Posts)

Contributing Writer

Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine

Samantha is a third-year medical student at Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in Miami, Florida class of 2022. In 2016, she graduated from Florida International University with a Bachelor of Science in biology. She enjoys yoga, going to the beach, and reading in her free time. After graduating medical school, Samantha would like to pursue a career in Pediatrics.