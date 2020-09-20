Leading the Rounds: The Medical Leadership Podcast — “Finding Your Why”

It’s the proverbial question. Starting from the first time you utter an interest in medicine. Your parents, your friends, your mentors, your teachers, admissions committees — everyone asks you, “Why do you want to be a doctor?” This is not just a question you should think about before medical school, but one to revisit throughout your career.

In last week’s episode we introduced one facet of Victor Frankl’s idea of tragic optimism. Another part of this idea is with respect to finding your purpose. Frankl’s basic tenet is that those who are driven by purpose, rather than the pursuit of happiness, are more able to weather the storms ahead. Physician burnout is an example of one of those storms, and leading yourself and others from a place of purpose can help overcome it. In this episode we explore how to find your “why,” what it means to be purpose driven and how to lead from a place of purpose.

Leading the Rounds: The Medical Leadership Podcast

As physicians, we are immediately thrust into a leadership position from the moment we finish medical school. Despite this, most medical students will obtain little formal leadership training. We seek to improve our leadership abilities as burgeoning physicians. We developed this podcast to challenge ourselves to explore ideas in leadership development and how they apply to medical training. We hope to educate and motivate others to further develop themselves as leaders in healthcare.

Peter Dimitrion ( 2 Posts Columnist



Wayne State University School of Medicine



Peter is a second-year MD/PhD Candidate at Wayne State University School of Medicine. In 2016, he graduated with Honors from the University of Pittsburgh double majoring in chemistry and molecular biology. He then earned an M.S. in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins in 2018. Peter currently holds a Thomas C. Rumble Fellowship and the Jerry A & Mary D Martin Memorial Scholarship from the AHEPA Educational Foundation. In his free time, he enjoys rock-climbing, cooking and hiking. After graduating from medical school, Peter would like to pursue a career in Dermatology as a physician-scientist and pursue a career as a physician-writer as well.



