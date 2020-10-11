Leading the Rounds: The Medical Leadership Podcast — “Dr. Brent James on Value Based Care & The Future of Medicine”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dr. Brent James was a Senior Fellow at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, Senior Advisor at the Leavitt Group and a Senior Advisor at Health Catalyst, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He holds faculty appointments at the Stanford University School of Medicine and at several other universities. He was formerly the Vice President and Chief Quality Officer at Intermountain Healthcare.

He has been honored with many awards for quality in health care delivery, including the John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety & Quality Award, the Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, the C. Jackson Grayson Medal for Distinguished Quality Pioneer, the Joint Commission Earnest A. Codman Award, the National Committee for Quality Assurance Quality Award and the American College of Medical Quality Founders’ Award. For 8 out of its first 9 years, Dr. James was named among Modern Physician’s “50 Most Influential Physician Executives in Healthcare.” In Modern Healthcare, he was named among the “100 Most Powerful People in Healthcare” and “25 Top Clinical Informaticists.”

In this episode, we discussed his leadership background, value based medicine, as well as his outlook on the future of medicine. We hope you enjoy this episode of Leading the Rounds.

Leading the Rounds: The Medical Leadership Podcast

As physicians, we are immediately thrust into a leadership position from the moment we finish medical school. Despite this, most medical students will obtain little formal leadership training. We seek to improve our leadership abilities as burgeoning physicians. We developed this podcast to challenge ourselves to explore ideas in leadership development and how they apply to medical training. We hope to educate and motivate others to further develop themselves as leaders in health care.

Peter Dimitrion



Wayne State University School of Medicine



Peter is a second-year MD/PhD Candidate at Wayne State University School of Medicine. In 2016, he graduated with Honors from the University of Pittsburgh double majoring in chemistry and molecular biology. He then earned an M.S. in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins in 2018. Peter currently holds a Thomas C. Rumble Fellowship and the Jerry A & Mary D Martin Memorial Scholarship from the AHEPA Educational Foundation. In his free time, he enjoys rock-climbing, cooking and hiking. After graduating from medical school, Peter would like to pursue a career in Dermatology as a physician-scientist and pursue a career as a physician-writer as well.



