Skimming all the products

for hair gel and lotion,

Just another day

going through the motions.

Checking out the store

for a good deal,

Not being eyed

as if I might steal.

Walking to my car

with my hood on my head,

Without the slightest worry

of being shot dead.

While driving my own car,

perfectly sober,

I’m statistically less likely

to be pulled over.

Don’t care what I wear,

dark clothes or light,

I’ll go on a run

during day or at night.

Less likely to be punished

in my own school.

In movies I look like

the people considered ‘cool.’

When working in clinic

I don’t tend to question

if I was let in

due to my complexion.

With first glance impressions,

at my lowest or highest,

I’m less likely to experience

negative implicit bias.

I’m viewed as a professional,

my background unassumed,

I don’t worry as much

about being ungroomed.

When I look around

there are similarities I see,

Many of my role models

look akin to me.

What do I look like?

I’ll give you a clue:

My skin is pale

and my eyes are blue.

If I go through childbirth

I’m less likely to die.

The news show more deaths

and I just don’t understand why.

With the injustices

that we all see,

I’m torn and confused

as to how this could be.

My hands are folded,

my heart strings tug,

my ears want to listen,

my arms want to hug.

There’s so much more to do,

there’s so much more to say,

I just hope we can change

and create a new way.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.