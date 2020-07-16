Am I essential?

A med student waiting for change,

inundated with facts and figures.

Am I just in the way?

Missed the boat,

I’m a few years too late —

to sit and wonder what will happen.

Is that my fate?

I hear tales of the frontlines — a soldier’s march,

recycled bullets for an unknown foe.

The cause is dire, the threat is large.

When will be my turn to go?

And if I go, and my breath leaves me,

will I be a hero for daytime TV?

//

Am I essential?

Cleaning aisles and carts,

stocking meats on shelves —

the comfort my work imparts

to a beast that hordes

and squirrels away.

Fortifying for an endless winter.

Will I be okay?

It touches everything once, thrice over.

I sanitize all that I see.

An itch in my throat, will I be covered?

I can’t afford a trip to the ED.

I gasp for air; a sea of masks and shifting eyes.

Am I essential? Is it just a lie?

//

I am essential.

The first and last defense.

Ordained with gown and mask,

I move with great intent.

Her sats are dropping! We need to act!

I fumble for my blade.

I drop a tube, a two-way tract,

so her lungs may oxygenate.

But as I think about what happened,

evil horrors fill my brain.

I wore the same mask yesterday.

Tomorrow, the same again.

Was I exposed? Was it worth it? Will this virus end my life?

Am I even essential, or just a sacrifice?

