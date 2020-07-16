Am I essential?
A med student waiting for change,
inundated with facts and figures.
Am I just in the way?
Missed the boat,
I’m a few years too late —
to sit and wonder what will happen.
Is that my fate?
I hear tales of the frontlines — a soldier’s march,
recycled bullets for an unknown foe.
The cause is dire, the threat is large.
When will be my turn to go?
And if I go, and my breath leaves me,
will I be a hero for daytime TV?
//
Am I essential?
Cleaning aisles and carts,
stocking meats on shelves —
the comfort my work imparts
to a beast that hordes
and squirrels away.
Fortifying for an endless winter.
Will I be okay?
It touches everything once, thrice over.
I sanitize all that I see.
An itch in my throat, will I be covered?
I can’t afford a trip to the ED.
I gasp for air; a sea of masks and shifting eyes.
Am I essential? Is it just a lie?
//
I am essential.
The first and last defense.
Ordained with gown and mask,
I move with great intent.
Her sats are dropping! We need to act!
I fumble for my blade.
I drop a tube, a two-way tract,
so her lungs may oxygenate.
But as I think about what happened,
evil horrors fill my brain.
I wore the same mask yesterday.
Tomorrow, the same again.
Was I exposed? Was it worth it? Will this virus end my life?
Am I even essential, or just a sacrifice?
