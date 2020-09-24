Chief complaint: arm pain,
Waiting in room 4.
As I enter, he looks me up and down —
What is it he’s looking for?
He scoffs as he says,
“No no no,
Get me the real doctor —
One with a long coat.”
I look him in the eye
and with a big smile:
“One will be with you
in a short while.”
I sit there quietly, taking in his story,
Tobacco stains on the corners of his lips,
“Vietnam Vet” and worn-out blue jeans wrapped
loosely around his hips.
Scars and calluses draping his palms,
Shaky hands, and hair white like snow —
A slow southern drawl
that reminds me of home.
We both settle into the visit,
and, at the end, he shakes my hand.
I leave the room feeling
honored to meet this man.
Hospital appointments.
The conversation.
Judgments.
My coat.