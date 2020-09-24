Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on September 24, 2020
Short

by at University of Central Florida College of Medicine

Chief complaint: arm pain,

Waiting in room 4.

As I enter, he looks me up and down —

What is it he’s looking for?

 

He scoffs as he says,

“No no no,

Get me the real doctor —

One with a long coat.”

 

I look him in the eye

and with a big smile:

“One will be with you

in a short while.”

 

I sit there quietly, taking in his story,

Tobacco stains on the corners of his lips,

“Vietnam Vet” and worn-out blue jeans wrapped

loosely around his hips.

 

Scars and calluses draping his palms,

Shaky hands, and hair white like snow —

A slow southern drawl

that reminds me of home.

 

We both settle into the visit,

and, at the end, he shakes my hand.

I leave the room feeling

honored to meet this man.

 

Hospital appointments.

The conversation.

Judgments.

My coat.

Tammy Phillips

Contributing Writer

University of Central Florida College of Medicine

Tammy is a second-year medical student at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine in Orlando, Florida. In 2019, she graduated summa cum laude from Oklahoma City University with a Bachelor of Science in cell and molecular biology. After graduating medical school, Tammy will pursue a career in surgery.