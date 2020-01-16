Sutures and Stones

Superficial to deep, deep to superficial,

90 degrees, in and out,

Not too deep, filled with doubt.

Don’t buttonhole; don’t pull too tight;

There is such a thing as doing it right.

(And I’d show you if it wouldn’t take all night.)

Prolene, vinyl, monocryl…

Stop.

2-0, 4-0, 6-0…

Pop.

Needle driver, critique-survivor,

Running subQ, interrupted

by you.

Pick-ups, slip ups, let down:

Anesthesia’s waiting.

All eyes on me.

Superficial to deep, deep to superficial.

Please don’t falter; please don’t break.

I’d do it if there wasn’t so much at stake.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.