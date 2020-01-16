Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on January 16, 2020
Sutures and Stones

by at Medical College of Wisconsin

Superficial to deep, deep to superficial,
90 degrees, in and out,
Not too deep, filled with doubt.

Don’t buttonhole; don’t pull too tight;
There is such a thing as doing it right.
(And I’d show you if it wouldn’t take all night.)

Prolene, vinyl, monocryl…
Stop.
2-0, 4-0, 6-0…
Pop.

Needle driver, critique-survivor,
Running subQ, interrupted
by you.

Pick-ups, slip ups, let down:
Anesthesia’s waiting.
All eyes on me.

Superficial to deep, deep to superficial.
Please don’t falter; please don’t break.
I’d do it if there wasn’t so much at stake.

 

Olivia Davies Olivia Davies (1 Posts)

Contributing Writer

Medical College of Wisconsin

Olivia is a third year medical student at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Wisconsin class of 2021. In 2013 she graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor of Science in medical microbiology & immunology and Spanish. She enjoys NYT crosswords, finding new places to enjoy cappuccinos, and taking photos of family and friends in her free time. After graduating medical school, Olivia would like to pursue a career in dermatology.