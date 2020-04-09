Blue latex feels slick against

my hands. I grip my instrument tightly,

surprised breath escaping me as

the scalpel quickly reveals

glistening unknown beneath.

As we work in tandem to expose the

knowledge we seek, I ponder what memories

this body has known.

While my hands slice and reveal, I see

vibrant sunsets, earth-shattering heartbreaks,

Sundays at the park.

I imagine dreary workdays,

passionate embraces, rain-soaked windows,

every shimmering facet once contained in this

chrysalis before me.

I will never know each faded childhood memory,

the favorite crisp linen shirt, every midnight kiss.

We are ephemeral beings,

brilliant and glittering for only an instant.

Yet within this speck of light

is unconditional love, laughter, and hazy afternoon baseball games.

Within each pearly dewdrop is contained

the infinite.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.