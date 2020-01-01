Editor-in-Chief, Featured
Published on January 1, 2020
#Top12of2019: in-Training 2019 Year in Review

Happy New Year from all of us at in-Training! We are proud to share our 12 most-read articles of 2019.

Thank you for your contributions and your readership over the past year. Run by medical students and for medical students, your ongoing support is what makes in-Training a premier online peer-reviewed publication. We look forward to seeing your contributions in 2020 and we’re excited to see where the year takes us!

#1

Breaking the Stigma: Caribbean Medical Schools

#2

Beware of Pseudomedicine

 

#3

More Than Just Hair: Combating Hair Discrimination in Medicine

 

#4

Black Clouds

 

#5

DIY Medicine

 

#6

When We Shouldn’t Aim to Simply Carry On: The Mental Health Stigma Among Asian-Americans

 

#7

An Encounter Cut Short: A Lifelong Lesson

 

#8

Reflections from Anatomy: A Letter to Myself

 

#9

If Mary Oliver Were a Medical Student

 

#10

Sitting in the Circle: What a Third-Year Medical Student Learned from Alcoholics Anonymous

 

#11

A New Look at Medical Student Mental Health: Exploring its Roots in Pre-Med Culture

 

#12

Can’t We All Just Get Along, For the Patient’s Sake?

