A Nation on My Shoulders

Failure was never an option for me.
Every time I fail…
I am reminded that I have let my country down.
My ancestors, who worked as slaves in the sugarcane industry
on an unfamiliar island.
My grandfather, who passed before reaping the fruits of his labor
in an unfamiliar country.
My parents, who worked as immigrants to make ends meet
in an unfamiliar continent.
In failure I disappoint a community,
a country,
that rests on my shoulders.
My ancestors blood runs through my body
& this serves as a reminder
that I cannot surrender.
Image Credit: Drawing by author Neha Deo
Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.