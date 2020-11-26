A Nation on My Shoulders

Failure was never an option for me.

Every time I fail…

I am reminded that I have let my country down.

My ancestors, who worked as slaves in the sugarcane industry

on an unfamiliar island.

My grandfather, who passed before reaping the fruits of his labor

in an unfamiliar country.

My parents, who worked as immigrants to make ends meet

in an unfamiliar continent.

In failure I disappoint a community,

a country,

that rests on my shoulders.

My ancestors blood runs through my body

& this serves as a reminder

that I cannot surrender.

Image Credit: Drawing by author Neha Deo

