I sit in the classroom,

staring blankly at the wall.

The professor has gone off once again,

regaling a story of some elderly patient’s fall.

One of us is lost on Facebook;

one is scrolling on their phone.

One of us has moved on to flashcards;

one naps in the corner alone.

We have already glanced through the PowerPoint;

the key buzzwords we were sure to claim.

This content isn’t really that difficult;

with the prior lecture, this material is exactly the same.

His voice is horribly monotone

and impossible to hear in the back.

He feels a vibration, apologies, and picks up his phone

as the wasted minutes continue to stack.

The lecture is halfway over

though the lecturer is behind.

The information at the end will suffer,

so the concepts in YouTube videos we must find.

The clock finally strikes 10 til the hour;

we applaud in glee!

We get up to stretch, chat, eat, move and relax —

only 6 more hours until we are free.