Investigate.

Deeper,

deeper,

deeper:

To a depth of understanding beyond understanding.

We search to find the functions, the mechanisms, the failure, and treatments

of the human condition.

From brains to muscles, from livers to corpuscles,

we map pathways and replicate disease.

We watch cells die or multiply too much.

New treatments arise but rarely cure;

and our burden remains:

To continue the studies

of mice and men.

Image credit: “Bio Lab” (CC BY 2.0) by Amy Loves Yah

