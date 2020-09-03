Investigate.
Deeper,
deeper,
deeper:
To a depth of understanding beyond understanding.
We search to find the functions, the mechanisms, the failure, and treatments
of the human condition.
From brains to muscles, from livers to corpuscles,
we map pathways and replicate disease.
We watch cells die or multiply too much.
New treatments arise but rarely cure;
and our burden remains:
To continue the studies
of mice and men.
Image credit: “Bio Lab” (CC BY 2.0) by Amy Loves Yah
Kelly Stanek (2 Posts)
Contributing Writer
University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine
Kelly Stanek is a third-year medical student at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine class of 2022. In 2016, Kelly received a Bachelor of Science in biology and a minor in classical humanities from Biola University in La Mirada, California. Throughout her life, she has been an adventure-seeker and lover of all living things. In the moments between clinics and research, Kelly gardens, runs, paints, writes poetry, and flees to the mountains to snowboard or hike. She loves God and is passionate about recognizing the spiritual and psychological elements of health: both in the medical field and through poetry. Upon graduation, Kelly hopes to become a pediatric emergency physician.