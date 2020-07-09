Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on July 9, 2020
I Stand

by at The Ohio State University College of Medicine

I stand for justice and peace;
I stand for equity alongside equality.
I stand until the hate crimes cease.

I stand for George Floyd.

I stand with nurses and doctors;
I stand with teachers and their students.
I stand until the violence ends.

I stand with George Floyd.

I stand by friends and family;
I stand by not–so-distant relatives —
Soon-to-be lost loved ones
Until we stand and silence the guns.

I stand by George Floyd.

But I stand against
Those who kneel on freedom
And upon humanity,
Losing their own humanness
Under the weight of a man’s dying breath.

To those, I say:
We will stand in your way;
We will stand and be seen;
We will not be moved
Until you come to
Stand where we stand
And see what we see.

Maybe then,
George Floyd would still be standing with us.

Jodie Makara (1 Posts)

Contributing Writer

The Ohio State University College of Medicine

Jodie is a second-year medical student at The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, Ohio Class of 2023. In 2019, ze graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and minors in sports medicine and public health. Ze enjoys writing poetry, training for triathlons, and engaging with friends in zirs free time. In the future, Jodie would like to pursue a career in physical medicine and rehabilitation or pediatrics while continuing to spread awareness and advocate for LGBTQ+ identities in the healthcare setting.