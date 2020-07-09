I stand for justice and peace;

I stand for equity alongside equality.

I stand until the hate crimes cease.

I stand for George Floyd.

I stand with nurses and doctors;

I stand with teachers and their students.

I stand until the violence ends.

I stand with George Floyd.

I stand by friends and family;

I stand by not–so-distant relatives —

Soon-to-be lost loved ones

Until we stand and silence the guns.

I stand by George Floyd.

But I stand against

Those who kneel on freedom

And upon humanity,

Losing their own humanness

Under the weight of a man’s dying breath.

To those, I say:

We will stand in your way;

We will stand and be seen;

We will not be moved

Until you come to

Stand where we stand

And see what we see.

Maybe then,

George Floyd would still be standing with us.