I stand for justice and peace;
I stand for equity alongside equality.
I stand until the hate crimes cease.
I stand for George Floyd.
I stand with nurses and doctors;
I stand with teachers and their students.
I stand until the violence ends.
I stand with George Floyd.
I stand by friends and family;
I stand by not–so-distant relatives —
Soon-to-be lost loved ones
Until we stand and silence the guns.
I stand by George Floyd.
But I stand against
Those who kneel on freedom
And upon humanity,
Losing their own humanness
Under the weight of a man’s dying breath.
To those, I say:
We will stand in your way;
We will stand and be seen;
We will not be moved
Until you come to
Stand where we stand
And see what we see.
Maybe then,
George Floyd would still be standing with us.