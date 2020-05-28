Isolation Treatment

I am okay being alone; it’s not hard to do.

For other people, they can’t do it as if they were left scarred anew.

The trick is to keep your mind busy.

You move so fast that the room feels dizzy.

You move so quickly that your feet leave the ground.

Even flies start to question how you get around.

Continuing to work will keep you from being vexed.

The bees will look in to see what you’ll do next.

But if you take this approach make sure you slow down;

you don’t want to forget that the Earth is still round.

Remember there are others in the same spot as you.

Reach out because, right now, that’s all you can do.

