Leading the Rounds: The Medical Leadership Podcast — “5 Rules for Leadership; Season 1 Recap”

In this episode, Peter and I put together the culmination of our first season of podcasting. We took lessons from leaders in medicine, business and the military to bring you 5 rules for leadership.

This episode contains lessons from previous guests including Drew Dudley, Dr. Ed Creagan, Dr. Simon Fleming and more.

We hope you enjoy this episode of Leading The Rounds!

Rule 1: Chase Purpose

“Leadership will always start from the inside out. The leader that you are is honed and developed well before a leadership appointment.” — Hamza Khan

“Leadership is spending just as much time, and just as much energy and resources setting and chasing goals for your character.” — Drew Dudley

Rule 2: Bend, Don’t Break

“You somehow have to find a way to embrace failure and learn tremendous lessons from it that make you instantly better than you were before.” — Steve Stylianos

“As your body acclimates … you become more comfortable being uncomfortable.” — Dr. Edward Barksdale

Rule 3: Be Curious

“Ask questions, be curious, keep learning and you’ll never get old.” — Steve Swensen

“Ask them about their pets.” — Dr. Ed Creagan

Rule 4: Cultivate Empathy

“I try to interact with everybody assuming that not a single person has been nice to them all day.” — Drew Dudley

“Unless we are sick in our life, we know nothing.” — Dr. Ed Creagan

Rule 5: Change the Culture

“Better cultures get better outcomes … toxic cultures directly kill and harm patients.” — Dr. Simon Fleming

“It’s not weird to want what is right and to fight for justice.” — Dr. Ijeoma Opara

Our Book Suggestions

Caleb:

Mindset by Carol Dweck

Shoe Dog by Phil Knight

An American Sickness by Elizabeth Rosenthal

Peter

Start With Why by Simon Sinek

Essentialism by Greg Mckeown

Dare to Lead by Brene Brown

Thank you to everyone who helped make season one possible. We appreciate all of the leaders that have helped make this possible.

