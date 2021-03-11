Ms. Metaphysics

I am sitting in school

but I am also thinking of you.

Yes, I do

wonder how consciousness

wraps round and round

this hunk of meat,

how chunks of flesh

sustain your metaphysical feat.

I am learning your true essence.

I want to make you myelin.

Will we be together against the odds?

Am I seeing your soul

or just the works and days

of some cones and rods?

It’s nice how the hyaline formed

the hyacinth shape of your bones.

I want my image to engrave

upside down, right

on the retina

Just for your brain to flip.

I wonder what else

your brain could twist. I inquire into the ionic

nature of your love and fear

my mind bends sordid.

“You called me the Grishkin girl.

You said I was your shadow fading at sunset.

I would come to you when dark contours coalesce.

Now, your once forbidden medicine

is easing the fever of the flesh.

Remark the cranial nerves that once made her smile.

Then let my pheromones circumambulate, let them charm the

formaldehyde from your senses for a while.”

“Or what about me, Master of Melancholy?

You said I was your shadow rising to kiss you at noon.

You said it was a brave, holy thing, human thing

To love me, to love what science can touch.

Now, your blue lotuses offer only desultory dances and anxious glances.

Remember when Prufrock did not take his chances?

In the end, you promised to ponder less on action potentials

and more on the potential of your actions.”

Never mind, let us go you and I

to lay under our origins in the sky

like cadavers embalmed on the table.

Maybe we can take a quaint stroll

through vacant streets

like my old college town in the summer;

They are caught in a streetlamp synthesis,

stained lunar silver.

I fear nowadays

they’ll wind like a disease

of insidious intent.

Sorry, I’ll finally snap out of it — or into it.

Darling, how will I maintain our romance,

knowing the skeleton beneath

thy beautiful surface?

Consider the taxidermist, striving

to preserve the skin,

the tender bobcat grin

of the animate.

Image credit: “Medical Illustration Still Life” (CC BY-NC 2.0) by trustypics

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.