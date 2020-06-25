“I still feel the same,” she says

after three weeks of ECT.

Monday

Wednesday

Friday —

A regimen of electric shocks under anesthesia.

“Your mood today?” I inquire

“So-so,” she replies.

So-so seems better than awful,

I think to myself.

Better than

miserable,

uncomfortable,

I’m being tortured,

I can’t feel anything,

I want to die.

“That sounds different from yesterday,”

I say tentatively,

wondering aloud.

“What do you think?”

Her swift reply comes with twinkling eyes—

“No…”

A smile creeps into her voice,

“I just thought so-so sounded nicer than horrible.”

Her laugh blossoms,

the first green bud on the branch

after a long winter.

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.