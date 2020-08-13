Featured, Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on August 13, 2020
This Space

by at Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth

This is a space
between you and me
where you can simply be

Breathing this moment
together —

Your warm gaze
wrinkles on your cheeks
trembling lips
speak to passing time

I will never comprehend
the journey
behind your wearied frame
but I am here in silence
to hold your hand
if needs be

Amidst humbling uncertainty
lays simple truths
unchanging

You are more than
the illness
long list of meds
society labels, black and white
statistics
all which blind your beauty

You are a whole person
ever fluid
stories of love
heartbreaks, wounds unhealed
hopes
silent prayers at night

Before you rise and continue on
let me remind you

You matter
today, tomorrow
every single day

And I am here
in this space

To heal with you

