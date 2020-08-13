This is a space
between you and me
where you can simply be
Breathing this moment
together —
Your warm gaze
wrinkles on your cheeks
trembling lips
speak to passing time
I will never comprehend
the journey
behind your wearied frame
but I am here in silence
to hold your hand
if needs be
Amidst humbling uncertainty
lays simple truths
unchanging
You are more than
the illness
long list of meds
society labels, black and white
statistics
all which blind your beauty
You are a whole person
ever fluid
stories of love
heartbreaks, wounds unhealed
hopes
silent prayers at night
Before you rise and continue on
let me remind you
You matter
today, tomorrow
every single day
And I am here
in this space
To heal with you
Image Credit: “Contented” (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by wajakemek | rashdanothman
