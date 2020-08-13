This is a space

between you and me

where you can simply be

Breathing this moment

together —

Your warm gaze

wrinkles on your cheeks

trembling lips

speak to passing time

I will never comprehend

the journey

behind your wearied frame

but I am here in silence

to hold your hand

if needs be

Amidst humbling uncertainty

lays simple truths

unchanging

You are more than

the illness

long list of meds

society labels, black and white

statistics

all which blind your beauty

You are a whole person

ever fluid

stories of love

heartbreaks, wounds unhealed

hopes

silent prayers at night

Before you rise and continue on

let me remind you

You matter

today, tomorrow

every single day

And I am here

in this space

To heal with you

Image Credit: “Contented” (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by wajakemek | rashdanothman

