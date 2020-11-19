Just a five-year-old kid

Yet always in and out of the hospital,

Since her first beautiful breath

Through each breath after,

With her life-giving

Yet ever-faltering lungs.

Even this time,

During what probably felt like the millionth admission

At her now familiar home away from home,

We had no answers.

She had tantrums;

She had trouble communicating;

She had tears;

But we had no answers.

She had joy in her iPad

And her stuffed animals

And her hospital room decorated with pink flowers

And Disney princesses.

She had nurse friends and doctor enemies.

She had a mom, always by her side, who loved and protected her —

And no answers.

After snapping black and white images of her chest,

Viewing a colorfully stained piece of her lung under a microscope,

Meeting with pulmonologists, rheumatologists,

Pathologists and more, we still

Had no answers.

But as long as we could make her better like last time,

She could go home

To be a kid.

***

Three weeks into her stay,

She could no longer eat by mouth.

Normal neuro exam,

Normal speech and swallow study,

Normal endoscopy,

But she couldn’t eat by mouth.

As her oxygen saturation improved

And she looked forward to going home,

She still couldn’t eat by mouth.

A nasogastric tube was placed;

Mom learned how to feed and how to flush.

A psych evaluation was concerning for “behavioral issues”

Because she still wouldn’t eat by mouth.

But what she would do

Was paint my nails and play games with me.

We discussed our favorite candies and flavors of frozen yogurt —

When she could be a kid,

She was a happy kid.

I surprised her with the froyo of her dreams,

And suddenly,

She could eat by mouth.

As she cheated her way through the Candyland path

And up Chutes and Ladders,

She ate not one, not two, but many

Bites by mouth.

Not enough to take her tube out,

But she went home cheerfully,

Remembering what it was like,

For now,

To be a kid.