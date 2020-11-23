Addressing racial/cultural biases and immigration bans

Send us the broken, the battered,

“give me your tired, your poor,”

your torn and tattered.

Have we truly maintained compassion and decorum?

Is that oath so forgotten

that we fall to our pride?

Our obsession with freedom

leaves many behind.

Our choices have impact,

ignorance warps reality.

If we fail to adapt,

then we are the broken ones.

There is chance for revision,

for shifting the system.

It begins with a question —

with self-criticism.

Confronting hidden biases

or unknown prejudice —

these tendencies, this virus.

Accept your imperfection

and accept the challenge

of embracing introspection

and welcoming unbalance.

