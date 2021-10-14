Featured, Poetry Thursdays
Published on October 14, 2021
To My First Patient Who Passed

by at Stanford University School of Medicine

Yours is the name I carry on,

You were the first I mourned when gone.

You are the first for whom I cried,

But now you are my teacher at bedside.

You guide my scalpel and my voice.

You advise me on every choice.

When I feel lost in the clinic’s noise,

You are my rock, my hope, my poise.

When I reflect, filled with gratitude,

You are the first to whom I allude.

 

Yours is the name I keep in my mind.

Thank you for the gifts you left behind.

 

Image Credit: “060 – De pabellón” (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by Adn!

Brian Smith (1 Posts)

Contributing Writer

Stanford University School of Medicine

Brian Smith is a first-year medical student at the Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, California, a member of the starting class of 2021. In 2019 he graduated from Stanford with a Bachelor of Science in biology and a minor in English, and in 2020 he graduated from Stanford with a Master of Science in biology. He enjoys writing poetry and narrative medicine, as well as running and reading in his free time. In the future, Brian would like to pursue a career in surgical oncology.