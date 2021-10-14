To My First Patient Who Passed

Yours is the name I carry on,

You were the first I mourned when gone.

You are the first for whom I cried,

But now you are my teacher at bedside.

You guide my scalpel and my voice.

You advise me on every choice.

When I feel lost in the clinic’s noise,

You are my rock, my hope, my poise.

When I reflect, filled with gratitude,

You are the first to whom I allude.

Yours is the name I keep in my mind.

Thank you for the gifts you left behind.

Image Credit: “060 – De pabellón” (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by Adn!

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.