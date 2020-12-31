Featured, Off the Shelf, Poetry Thursdays
Published on December 31, 2020
2020

by at Mayo Clinic School of Medicine

Our dreams strewn across barren land —
fractured communities, little love, who are we?

We dissolve into bitterness, this virus feasts —
its appetite leaves despair.

(Only a biologic phenomenon, yet I take it personally)

Some days, I only feel disillusion of the soul
that yearns for bear hugs, game nights, Nana’s pecan pie.

Masked cheeks give away strangers’ smiles.
Here we are, looking for ripe avocados, together.

Silent gratitude for a moment shared.
We feel this ache, this suffering.

We are each other.

 

Image Credit: “Schanzengraben” (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by maekke

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.

Samuel Rouleau (3 Posts)

Editor-in-Chief and Contributing Writer

Mayo Clinic School of Medicine

Sam is a fourth year medical student at Mayo Clinic School of Medicine in Rochester, MN. In 2017, he graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry. He enjoys reading, writing, yoga, skiing and rock climbing in his free time. After graduating medical school, Sam would like to pursue a career in emergency medicine.