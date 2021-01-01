Editor-in-Chief, Featured
Published on January 1, 2021
#Top12of2020: in-Training 2020 Year in Review

Happy New Year from all of us at in-Training! We are proud to share our 12 most-read articles of 2020.

Thank you for your contributions and your readership over the past year. It has certainly been a difficult one, and we are exceedingly grateful that you all used in-Training as a platform to share your reflections, opinions, and solutions. Run by medical students and for medical students, your ongoing support is what makes us a premier online peer-reviewed publication. We look forward to seeing your contributions in 2021, and we’re excited to see where the year takes us (hopefully some place better!).

#1

Should Medical Students Continue Clinical Rotations During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

#2

History of Present Illness — A Medical School Short Horror Film

 

#3

Monologues During the Era of COVID-19: A Patient Perspective

 

#4

Well, it happened: Step 1 will become pass/fail. Where do we go from here?

 

#5

Step 1 in the Time of COVID

 

#6

Snakes and Symbols: How Medicine Misrepresents Itself

 

#7

Here’s Why Defunding the Police Can Change Medical Care for the Better

 

#8

Navigating Trauma in Your Personal Statement for Medical School

 

#9

Shortness of Breath During COVID-19: A Letter from an Asthmatic 

 

#10

Medical Students Do Not Owe You Their Trauma

 

#11

Medical Ethics in the Time of COVID-19: A Call for Critical Reflection

 

#12

It’s Time to Find a Better Way to Test Soon-To-Be Doctors

