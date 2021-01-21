A blue-lit room

In a hospital room lit blue

By the rays entering in from the clouded sun

A patient sitting up in her bed

With a home-knitted hat to keep her warm

And blankets on top of her legs

Speaking between breaths in her O2 mask

She directed her attention to the doctor

Her ginger-haired husband

Looking at her with listening eyes

Occasionally glancing at the doctor

Her son with his back to me

Speaking matter-of-factly

Without the nuance of emotion

Her daughter sitting next to her brother

Quiet and keen for the next words by the doctor

With the fray and furrow of the hectic day

My preceptor had neglected to mention this patient to me

I was in the room

Meeting the family for the first time

With no information on what was going on

But it was easy to piece together what was transpiring

The family was preparing for home care

After weeks of being in the hospital

The patient was nearing the end

Her breaths stolen by the crab that was eating at her pancreas

And made its way to her lungs

I couldn’t divert my attention

Away from the patient and her husband

Tears started to well in his eyes

As they spoke of comfort measures

She was outwardly calm

Whatever internal struggles she carried

She concealed them well

I was a stranger

Observing the intimate family dynamics

Of a life-altering, emotional transition of care

In a hospital room lit blue

Image credit: “Eye Spy” (CC BY 2.0) by RubyGoes

