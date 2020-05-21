Mask on.

Your own protective prison

the air is stale but clean, you hope.

You don’t dwell on things you can’t change.

Check the morning news and choke

warning:

droplets filtered but rhetoric unencumbered.

Another day begins

wading into the fire wearing nothing but your robe

armed only with words of encouragement

chalked on the sidewalk in painstaking calligraphy.

You take up the sword

but the blade is dull.

On the frontlines

you stand at attention

hoping to pass for the hero they call you

facing off against today’s enemy:

the row of rooms marked “COVID+”

Each time you enter you wonder,

to save a life

must you wager yours?

At 8 PM sharp,

the claps and cheers of thousands

ring out across the city

but you don’t hear them.

They fade beneath your patient’s rattling lungs

drawing each breath as if questioning its worth.

Suddenly you hear only the hiss of your own breath

deafening, evanescent.

Finally home, peeling off layers

first sweat and grit

then scrubs

then skin.

You put on your new skin, the one that watches “The Office”

and bakes banana bread

and calls your family with a smile on your face.

And only when you have gone to bed

eyes closed, mind ablaze

Mask off.

Image Credit: “COVID-19 Frontline Health Workers” (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0) by UN Women Asia & the Pacific

Poetry Thursdays is an initiative that highlights poems by medical students and physicians. If you are interested in contributing or would like to learn more, please contact our editors.